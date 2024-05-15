The Coordinator of Tinubu Media Support Group (TSMG), Jesustega Onakpesa has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will bring down Nigeria’s soaring inflation causing hardship to the citizens

Onakpesa while briefing journalists in Abuja, however, blamed the rising inflation, especially food price hikes, on greed on the part of business owners.

He said: “With regards to inflation, it is quite challenging for Nigerians. It is a big challenge for the citizens of the country. If not for the President’s policies, the situation would have been worse than this.

“I can assure you all that the President will bring down inflation in the country. We have a big problem of unfair price hikes in the country. The inflation rise cannot be unconnected with greed.”

While intervening in the coastal road project, Onakpesa appreciated the President as he described the initiative as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s legacy project.

He, however, berated both former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“We find the take of both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi on the project to be most deplorable, to say the least.

“While they have been playing politics with a project of exceedingly great importance to many of our countrymen and women, they have taken their political rascality to a most absurd extent on this matter of the coastal road.

“Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has even gone to the extent of attacking family members of our President over the laudable project.

“Have we sunk so low that after attacking one another we start targeting each other’s children?” he enquired.

