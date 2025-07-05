Kainji State creation, panacea to insecurity in Niger, Kebbi — Ambassador Ibeto

Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Movement for the Creation of Kainji State, has declared that the proposed state, to be carved out of parts of present-day Niger and Kebbi states, would help address the scourge of insecurity in the region.

In his presentation at the North Central Zonal Public Hearing on the constitutional review organised by the Senate, Ambassador Ibeto stated that the demand for Kainji State was borne out of a genuine and collective desire by three emirates—two from Niger State (Kontagora and Borgu) and one from Kebbi State (Zuru Emirate).

According to him, the vast landmass of the current Niger State has made effective governance difficult in some areas, which in turn contributes to rising insecurity. He argued that the creation of a new state would allow for better administrative control and improved security.

“They have all it takes to become a state. The landmass of Niger State alone is larger than some entire regions and even more expansive than 10 other states in the country combined. It could take up to two days to journey from one end of the state to the other by road,” he said.

He traced the administrative fragmentation of the region to colonial policies from 1902 to 1994, which placed communities in different provinces. When states were created in 1976, these divisions persisted.

“Given our historical bonds and cultural affinity, we believe these regions should reunite under a new state. Our brothers and sisters support this cause because, as it stands, Niger State is the largest in Nigeria by landmass—it covers 10 percent of the country’s total area,” Ibeto noted.

He further argued that, for justice, equity, and fairness to prevail, Niger State should be split into smaller states.

“With a population of 3.4 million people, our demand is justified. By today’s standards, this population exceeds that of more than 10 existing states in Nigeria. Niger State covers 47,395 square kilometres.

“For perspective, one local government area in Niger is larger than the entire Southeast region. We believe this is a justifiable demand, and we trust the Senate will consider and recommend the creation of a new state based on these facts.”

Addressing the ongoing security crisis, Ibeto maintained that creating a smaller, more manageable state would reduce insecurity by bringing governance closer to the people.

“In Niger State, it can take a full day or more to travel to its farthest points. For example, a trip from Madalla, near Suleja, to Babana, a border town with the Republic of Benin, takes two days.

“This vast expanse has created ungoverned spaces, which bandits exploit. By creating a new state, these areas would become more accessible, better governed, and less vulnerable. It would deny criminals the unmonitored territory they currently enjoy,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the creation of new states would significantly improve security, along with other developmental benefits.

Ambassador Ibeto also thanked Professor Jerry Gana, who, while presenting a separate request for the creation of Edu State, acknowledged the legitimacy and validity of the Kainji State proposal.