Drivers get 50 vehicles through community intervention project

Road transporters in Kwara State have benefited 50 mini-buses, popularly called ‘korope’ from a business partnership between the state government and a finance company, aimed at improving their economic standard.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles to the beneficiaries, who are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said that the event is the second phase of his administration’s community transport intervention project.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Iliasu Rotimi, said the project is meant to ease movement of commuters, goods and services across communities in the state.

He further said that the first phase of the intervention was launched in August, 2021 when members of TOAN benefited from 100 tricycles that were rolled out.

He also said that the benefiting transporters are expected to pay back a sum of N3.7 million on each of the vehicles within 18 months.

“This intervention is worth N125 million as provided by SEAP. The government on our part guarantees the facility for the benefit of our people. It is noteworthy to commend the management of SEAP which has always offered our government assistance, particularly in the area of transportation.

This is the kind of strategic partnership we have always advocated in our effort to ensure shared prosperity. We have not only invested in infrastructure, especially on road to open our communities that were hitherto neglected. We have also created direct and indirect jobs to take many of our young population out of idleness through various interventions.”

“We are confident that your meticulous use of these vehicles will generate more economic values for our people. It is my belief that the NURTW and RTEAN will continue to partner our government as we strive daily to give our people a new lease of life”.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, urged the transporters to make use of the opportunity to improve their economic development and growth.

The governor’s aide also appealed to the beneficiaries to always save money to make repayment easier.

