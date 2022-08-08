Foundation empowers widows, indigent children in Lagos

Gregory Azomobor Foundation has empowered 2000 widows and indigent children, across Lagos communities.

The founder of the Foundation, Gregory Azomobor made this known recently in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos.

He explained that the decision to come up with the reward initiative was informed by the need to address the obvious imbalance in the data, quoting Lagos as having a worrisome number of out-of-school children.

Besides, Azomobor stated that the choice of widows as main beneficiaries, stemmed from the commitment to empower the feminine gender to enable them to play key role in the state’s social and economic spaces.

“Widows are vulnerable, especially at a time that the country’s economy is hitting hard. So, we need to support them to enable them to play their roles in the society.

He further said that the Foundation would be supporting the widows to go into petty trading with N50,000 each, while also ensuring that some of the out-of -school children were taken back to school.

He said that giving back to the society through charity, would go a long way in ensuring equitable distribution of wealth and make the society a better place.

Aside from giving back to the society, he said that the Foundation also offers counseling and mentoring services to the beneficiaries.

