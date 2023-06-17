Bloodbath was on Saturday averted as a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer and a Corps member engaged in fisticuffs over food at an event in Abuja.

The incident took place at an event organized by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its Department of Parks and Recreation to mark 2023 World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and flag off of annual tree planting campaign.

But for the quick intervention of some of the guests, including Journalists who were still at the venue, the fight would have escalated, as the other coppers were prepared to join their colleagues in squaring off with the officers.

The event held at the office of the Department, located within the military-protected area of Asokoro, was packed full of guests, many of which went home angrily because the staff of the department hoarded the food and drinks meant to entertain guests.

The fight ensued when an NSCDC officer, on uniform, attempted to forcefully collect a bag containing packs of rice and drinks, from a male youth copper.

The Copper who pleaded anonymity, said he tried to explain to the officer that the food packs were meant for his colleagues who were officially invited for the event, but he refused to listen.

The angry copper said: “One of the staff called me to go and carry food, so I saw the bag and carried it, three Civil Defence Officers just came and hijacked the bag from me. I asked them ‘Why are you dragging the bag from me, because I was made to know that it is for NYSC members’.

“Before I know what was happening, one of the NSCDC Officers started warning me to be careful and I said because of food you are pointing at me and telling me to take time

“I told him too, to take time, and he said he will beat me, but I told him that he can’t beat me. Before I know what was happening, he started hitting me, so we started fighting.

One of the Civil Defence Officers, said: “It is wrong for this young man, who calls himself an NYSC member to be dragging food with one of our men.

“He is wearing an NYSC uniform but can’t express himself in public, yet he has the guts to disrespect civil defence officials because of food, and our people were just looking at them. This is bad,





“My concern is not even the food but how he was fighting with a uniform person. I am angry with some of our men who were looking at the whole thing instead of manhandling the guy”.