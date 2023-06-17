The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and their livelihoods.

The meeting focused on “IDP solutions plans with specifics on government leadership, community-driven approach and voluntary return, relocation & integration.”

Zulum, at the meeting, highlighted the successes achieved in Borno State through the implementation of his administration’s novel approach to the humanitarian situation tagged ‘Borno Mode’.

Zulum had previously attended a breakfast strategic country update on North East, Nigeria, organized and hosted by the famous graduate institute, University of Geneva.

The governor engaged over 20 academics, humanitarian, peace, security, and development actors, think tanks, and researchers analyzing Borno’s practical experiences on the Boko Haram crisis and how the non-kinetic approach yields results.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, spoke while the Nigerian Ambassador to Geneva also made a presentation on Nigeria’s stand.

Zulum also attended the meeting at the UN Palais hosted by Raouf Mazou, the Assistant High Commissioner Operations at the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

The governor was accompanied on the trip by Borno’s focal person for the World Bank’s Multisectoral Recovery and Peace Building Project (MCRP), Babazanna Abdulkarim, Principal Secretary at the Governor’s office, Barrister Mustapha Busuguma and the Governor’s high-level associate on sustainable development partnership and humanitarian support, Dr Mairo Mandara.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE