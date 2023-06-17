The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi chapter has expressed concern over the delayed payment of monthly salaries for doctors working in tertiary hospitals, specifically the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) in Lokoja and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital in Anyigba.

The NMA also raised alarm regarding the shortage of human resources in various healthcare institutions across the state.

In a communiqué jointly signed by Dr Baoku Olusola and Dr Emmanuel B.J Kelvin, the Chairman and Secretary of Kogi NMA respectively, the association emphasized the agitation and restlessness of the affected doctors, calling on the Kogi Government to prioritize the timely payment of salaries for doctors and other healthcare workers.

The NMA urged the state government to address the gaps in healthcare staffing by recruiting more doctors to meet the needs of various health institutions in the state.

Additionally, the association appealed to the Governor to approve and implement various welfare packages for doctors in the state, including the provision of a new hazard allowance.

While commending the Governor for the significant investments in healthcare infrastructure across the state, the NMA expressed its gratitude to God Almighty, Governor Yahaya Bello (CON), and all members of his cabinet.

Furthermore, the NMA appealed to the Governor to extend support to the three doctors currently undergoing medical treatment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu





Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…