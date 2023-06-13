SOME of his students called him Baba Aluko, some preferred Bae Aluko. His children called him Papa. A mentor, teacher and educationist per excellence. Dr. Michael Olanrewaju Alafe-Aluko departed this world on the 25th of May 1983 and was buried on the 11th of June 1983 in his home town,Ilesha, Osun State. Alafe or M. O. as most of his childhood friends called him, started work as a pupil teacher in Ilesha and retired in 1979 as the Chief Inspector of Education in the old Oyo State. Dr Alafe-Aluko was the 1st Nigerian Secondary School Principal with a Doctorate degree, not a honorary one. Baba had his primary education at St John’s school, Iloro, llesha. He had his secondary education at St Gregory’s College, Lagos from 1938-41. From 1946-49, he was at the Yaba Higher College, Lagos. Thereafter he taught briefly at Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos. In pursuit of higher education from 1955 to 57, he was at the North Western Polytechnic, Kentish Town, London. From there he gained admission for a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Wales in Cardiff in 1960.

He attended Rhode Island College, Providence in the United States from January 1966 to September 66 for a post graduate diploma in Education. He capped it with a PhD from Washington University, Missouri, USA from September 1970-Dec 73. His thesis was on Education Management with emphasis on the Comprehensive system of Education. Shortly before his retirement, he attended a course at the Royal Institute of Public Administration in London from April to July 1978. From 1961 to December 64, he was a teacher at the Government College, lbadan where he taught History and General Paper at the Higher School Certificate (HSC) level, together with Latin and Mathematics at the junior school. He was also the house master of Carr House. At GCI old student reunions, l have met many of his students who told me memorable stories about him. Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji , Chief Olaleye Falore and Dr Kolade Mosuro of Booksellers never fail to remind me that my father was their teacher.

In January 1965, he was posted to the Government Teacher Training College (GTTC), IIesha as the Principal. Even as the administrative head, he still found time to teach Mathematics and Education in the senior classes. He was in that position till December 1965. In January 1966, his Employer, the Western State Government, through the Ministry of Education transferred him to the newly established United States(U.S.) Government funded Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro in the defunct Egbado division of Ogun State as the Vice Principal. He was in that post till April 1968. From May 1968 to April 1969, he was the acting Principal. Thereafter he left for the Washington University, Missouri, USA in pursuit of his PhD which he completed in December 1973. On his return to Nigeria, he was posted to Akure as the Principal inspector of Education in charge of the old Ondo province between January 1974 and August of the same year. The old Ondo province is now Ekiti and Ondo states. In August 1974, he returned to Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro as the Principal. He was there till the creation of Ogun State in June 1976.

It was at Compro the appellation Bae Aluko and Baba Aluko stuck to him as he never compromised on discipline. The ‘gang way set’ can attest to it! As principal of such a big School, he still found time to teach the HSC class English, History and General Paper. Teaching was in his blood. The creation of Ogun State in 1976 made him relocate to Oyo State, and from June 1976 to October 1977, he was the Chief Education Officer in charge of Education Services, Ministry of Education, Ibadan. His last posting before retirement was as the Chief Inspector of Education in Oyo State from November 1977 to February 1979. What was Baba Aluko’s private life like? He got married to his Sweetheart, Bernadina Ayoola in 1952. They had a blissful marital life till his death in 1983. Blessed with 4 children, Bola, Remi( Deceased),Femi and Tayo. All the 4 children had a taste of teaching at a point in their respective careers. Papa’s love for reading and traveling was unparalleled. He encouraged us to read and consult the dictionary for new words. He bought new Big note books in which he mandated us not only to jot down the meaning but use them to construct sentences.

He was also passionate about his beliefs in life and its complexities. Papa had a code of conduct, something similar to the Ten Commandments which he handed down to us. Those l can recollect and are still etched like tattoos on the dartboard of my mind include 1) lf the world is deceiving you, don’t deceive yourself. 2) He will tell you, give fools the contempt of silence. 3) Start asking God for the texture of the life you desire at evening from the crack of dawn. 4) Your brother or sister is your blood relation, better than an outsider. 5) lf you earn Ten naira and you refuse to part with One naira for charity, you may find that the vicissitudes of life could reduce it to Zero Naira. Papa was a disciplinarian. His students can attest to this. Upon retirement, he went to St Theresa’s college, Ibadan to teach Form One students English and Mathematics because of his love for education and teaching.

It is 40 years since Papa left us, but his memories are very much alive and indelible in our hearts. May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

Alafe-Aluko writes in from Ibadan

