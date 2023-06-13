Beyond expectations of all stakeholders, the convener of the 17th edition of Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Mr. Festus Adebayo, said this year’s forum would be a time to make more impact in the economy and not just the housing sector.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Adebayo said the forum would be an avenue to devise the most effective solutions to the challenges in the housing and construction industry.

Besides, he added that it would be an avenue for chief executive officers (CEOs) and real estate developers to network and share the latest trends in the housing, mortgage, construction, and real estate industry at large.

He noted that AIHS has launched its mobile application to give participants updates from time to time prior to the commencement of the event, adding that the event’s venue will be opened two days earlier to allow construction of customised booths.

“Monday, July 24 will feature very important personalities from across Africa and the world, and immediately after the opening ceremony, there shall be an all-important CEOs’ forum, which is a convergence of elite chief executives from Nigeria and across the world, to devise the most effective solutions to the challenges in the housing and construction industry. It is an avenue for CEOs to network, and share the latest trends in the housing, mortgage, construction, and real estate industry at large,” he said.

He also added that the second day of the event will feature an international-finance session, which will focus on how the International Finance Corporation IFC can assist real estate developers in the area of affordable housing.

“The session will focus on various opportunities that are available at IFC to finance the housing deficit in Nigeria. Also, the session will look into the issue of Edge building or call it Green Housing.

“The effect of climate change on affordable housing development will not be left out by international experts that have been invited.

“The IFC edge building is one of our major partners for AIHS 2023.The international platform of AIHS will be used to issue certificate of certification to some organisations who have passed through the Edge Building program from different parts of Nigeria.”

“We shall also be having the University of Lagos’s master class powered by the Center for Housing and Sustainable Development (CHSD) under the leadership of Prof. Timothy GbengaNubi. This session will draw participants from not less than 18 countries who are partners to UNILAG in the area of research and development for habitable cities.

“The session will last for several hours, participants in this year AIHS will go through master class training and will be issued certificates by UNILAG at the end of the event.”





According to Adebayo, the 17th edition of AIHS will be used to showcase international success stories in the area of housing so that people can gain, learn new lessons, and get new ways things can be done.

According to him, if people share their experiences, it would help others know the better way to do things.

“Also if they share their challenges, it helps others know what not to do. It will also give us an opportunity to profile our own local success stories,” he said.

A session on proptech will feature five bestproptech companies from kenya, US, Nigeria and Canada .This session will be extended to appraisal of RSA for home ownership.This will be done with the support of PENCOM and MBAN

Adebayo also added that the forum will engage political appointees and the newly inaugurated policymakers on the housing agenda.

“Another expectation will be the introduction of the U-40 professionals meet up, tagged New Generation of Affordable Housing leaders.

“This year’s AIHS will focus on the new generation of real estate professionals across the board who will take over the housing industry,” he added

A special session on data for Africa real estate sector is sponsored by the Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Shelter Afrique and CBN FSS 2020.

