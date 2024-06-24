Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Presidential aide, has announced support for young Nigerian farmers in the South West region.

He disclosed this in a post via his X handle on Monday.

He is offering to support and guide young farmers who have access to at least 5 acres of land, providing they meet certain conditions.

To benefit from this support, interested young farmers should send the following details via WhatsApp to 08087919593:

– Land size

– Town

– Local Government Area (LGA)

– State

Dr. Okupe promises to provide guidance and support, and even commit to buying their produce when they harvest in five months.

This initiative aims to empower young Nigerians in the South West to venture into farming and boost food production in the region.

