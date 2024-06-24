The Ogun State Government on Monday disclosed that the State has recorded 25 suspected cases of cholera in seven local government areas in the State.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, at a press conference held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Governor’s office, Abeokuta.

Coker flanked by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade and the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, advised members of the public to alert the Ministry in suspected cases.

The affected LGs are Ado Odo/Ota; Remo North; Odeda; Sagamu; Ijebu North; Ewekoro and Obafemi Owode.

She explained that nine cases have been confirmed and one death recorded, submitting that the State Epidemiology unit has been put on red alert.

Coker said that the Ministry is coordinating the outbreak response in conjunction with other stakeholders from the Ministry of Environment, Information and Education.

While emphasizing that the treatment of cholera is free in all public health facilities across the State and that trained rapid teams across the 20 LGAs are prepared to respond to calls on the following lines 08038642812; 07034214893 and 08084250881 on short notice.

“At inception, we received the alert on June 12, 2024, about the first two cases. Both cases tested positive with a Cholera rapid diagnostic kit and were managed at the State Hospital, Ota.

“The two cases had travel history to Lagos State 24 hours prior to presentation.

“As of today, 24th of June 2024, Ogun State has recorded 25 suspected cases of Cholera in 7 LGAs,” she added.

She noted that the fluidity movement of people from neighbouring states, especially Lagos, which is the epicenter of the Cholera outbreak, has made the disease spread in border LGs areas of the State.

Corroborating her counterpart, Oresanya, said that the State government has constructed over 60 public toilets across the State to address open defecation.

The Environment commissioner also said that the Ministry has improved on waste management collection across the State, while promising that the Ministry would continue to monitor water channels in areas that are densely populated.

The representative of Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Oluwole Majekodunmi, admonished school administrators to ensure that hygienic foods are served to the pupils and students.

He encouraged school administrators to sensitise their pupils and students on proper hygiene, and regular washing of hands among others.

