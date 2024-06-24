The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is in the news again, when he embarked on a political sojourn that saw him visit three former presidents, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Muhammad Buhari last week.

Though the details of the meetings Atiku held with former presidents remain sketchy, feelers are the visit may not be unconnected with the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by the Disciples of Jagaban and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday noted that, “If this is indeed true, then Atiku Abubakar must be told in clear terms that 2027 is not negotiable as far as President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is concerned.

According to the statement, “Tinubu is a staunch democratic who intentionally refused to disclose all the accumulated crisis of over three decades, he met in the office, but he said, I am fully aware of what I am coming to clear, before I ask Nigerian to vote for me, being a straight forward leader, made some Nigerian sifting all the blame of the present situation on him.

Atiku needs to be told that this is an undisputed fact, with all the major opposition politicians fully aware that the return of Tinubu in 2027 is not negotiable.

It also said, “Atiku’s latest romance with the former president is a vein pursuit of the surreal, an unrealistic endeavour for which Nigerians are there to tell him the bitter truth, the necessity for him not to embark on another fruitless journey that would certainly end in another disappointment.

Obviously, Atiku and his handlers have forgotten that power comes only from God and not through the manipulative tendencies of individuals even as they try to mislead the citizens.

According to a statement, Atiku’s latest moves only succeeded in showing the level of desperation shown by the former vice president.

“The level of political frustration in Atiku is increasing by the second, and it has resulted in a dream that can never come through.

“Nigerians need not waste their time and resources in listening to the former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because he has nothing more to give.

“Being a former vice president, he deserves some respect and regard from us. The best we can offer him at the moment is to banish him permanently from the political scene,” he said.

Alawuje said the more the vice president realised that he could never rule this nation, the more he gets frustrated, triggering him to embark on fruitless adventures.

“His latest permutations to unseat Tinubu in 2027: and the list of the Ex-president he had visited within a week is getting seriously alarming, even if he decided to visit either Saitan or Pharaoh, nothing can change Almighty God’s decision on Tinubu.

“His desperation to rule Nigeria has politically changed to a determination to set the country to a serious ethnic crisis.

“I will always remind the vice president on his debate at Arewa House before the 2023 general election, where he publicly said the Northerners doesn’t need either Yoruba or Ibos to produce president

“This was not the vice president we used to know. His behaviour of late has shown that he is ready to set the country on the part of anarchy in order to achieve his ambition,” Alawuje stated.

