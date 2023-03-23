Following his re-election as governor of the state, the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun not to renege on promises made to the people.

The union urged him to see his reelection into the office for a second term as a call to do more and serve the people diligently, adding that the governor’s re-election is a “divine arrangement”.

NUT stated this in a congratulatory letter signed by the State Chairman, Abiodun Akinola and Secretary, Samson Oyelere, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Ogun NUT assured the present administration of her unflinching support towards recording appreciable achievements that would further imprint its lofty ideas in the hearts of the people.

The letter partly read: “Your impacts and efforts to satisfy the insatiable that could not see beyond personal gains had been rewarded by God Almighty.

“The union urges you to see this victory as a call to do more and serve the people diligently.

“Now is the time to work the talk without reneging on any of your promises as a man of his word.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports





Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…

EDITORIAL: Making cash freely available

ON Friday, March 3, long after Nigerians had been thrown into economic strangulation, social dislocation, mental torture and emotional turmoil with the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari…