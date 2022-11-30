2023: Obong of Calabar assures INEC of peaceful atmosphere

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State of support to ensure peaceful elections in 2023.

The monarch gave the assurance when INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Gabriel Yomere, paid a courtesy call to the palace, just as he charged residents of the state to go for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“We will support you (INEC) in whatever capacity that will bring about a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election in the state. We are assuring you of our cooperation before, during and after the polls.

“I also want to appeal to my people to go for their PVCs which is an important tool for the 2023 elections,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Yomere assured the people of the state of INEC’s commitment to free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

“The assurance is based on the level of preparedness of the Commission and the measures put in place for the 2023 general election,” he said.

Professor Yomere appealed to the traditional ruler to educate and mobilise the electorate to participate in the activities lined up for the forthcoming polls.





Present at the visit was the National Commissioner in charge of Cross River, Delta and Edo states, Professor Rhoda Gumus.