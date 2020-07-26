Dogara formally dumps PDP for APC, writes ward chairman citing reasons

Former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara has formally and officially dumped the main political party opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter he wrote to the chairman of the PDP Bogoro ‘C’ ward in Bogoro LGA dated July 24, 2020 titled: ‘Letter of resignation of membership of the PDP’, John Yakubu Dogara wrote that, “I write to intimate you of my decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The letter which is a two page one further contained: “This became necessary because the same reasons why we fought in 2019 to effect change in the governance of our dear state are festering now. I intend to bring these issues to front burners once again as the fight to install a decent and egalitarian government in our dear state continues.

“Specifically, I intend to ask questions about the following: what has happened to LGA allocation since May 2019; what happened to our campaign promise to conduct LGC election within six months of the PDP government; what happened to the N4.6 million loan taken from a bank and paid directly into the account of a private company?”

The former speaker who played a front role in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state further asked: “Why are we segmenting salaries and why is the payment of state workers’ salaries outsourced to a private firm as consultants; why are contacts inflated, awarded and payment of mobilization done in violation of extant rules on procurement?”

He also wanted to know: “Why are our highly revered traditional rulers and elders treated with odium contrary to the guarantee we gave them during the campaigns that such will happen under PDP government?”

Dogara also in the letter stated that “Mr chairman, you will agree with me that I cannot raise these issues and others without a charge of disloyalty levelled against me if I were to remain a member of the PDP. I cannot also fail to raise these questions now, having raised the same during the administrations of Isa Yuguda and MA Abubakar.

“If I abdicate this responsibility on the altar of partisan loyalty, I will be most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi state. Thus, by this letter, I have resigned my membership of the PDP to enable me keep faith with my principle of fighting for good governance in our dear state.”

It will be recalled that the former Speaker was speculated to have dumped the PDP and returned to the ruling APC which he left in 2018 when he had an irreconcilable political difference with the then Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar who was seeking re-election.