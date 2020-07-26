Crude oil theft: Firm demands 5% whistleblower compensation from FG

An oil firm, Samano SA DE CV has demanded a five per cent whistleblower compensation from the Federal Government (FG) for information on alleged crude oil theft.

The firm through its legal counsel explained that in 2015, it was approached by a group in the Peoples’ Republic of China, purportedly to sell 48million barrels of Bonny light crude oil, which was allegedly stolen from the FG and stored in various ports and terminals in China.

In a letter dated 23rd, July and addressed to the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the firm accused the NNPC of authorizing certain companies to sell the stolen products in China.

“Sequel to this policy, our client being a reputable and credible company, promptly brought to the knowledge of the Nigerian Government as to the criminal activity involving the NNPC and the stolen products.

“This information was given to high ranking officials of the Nigerian Government to wit: Mr Mele Kyari, GMD NNPC, Mr Abba Kyari, the then Chief of Staff to the President and Mr Umar Mohammed,” it read.

It said, as a result, an investigation was ordered into the stolen product to ascertain the credibility of the information thus;”….garner more facts as to the fraudulent activities.”

Also, the firm said it was also agreed that if found credible, perpetrators should be apprehended while the source of the information is compensated.

However, it explained that:” In October 2015, our client got wind of the fact that the stolen products were being moved from their locations in China by the Nigerian Government, in calculated steps to to recover the said products.

“Our Client then caused a letter to be written to MR.Mele Kyari through Marco Ramirez, offering to legally purchase the said products from the Nigerian Government if available for sale.

“Our client, through its representative, subsequently wrote to Mr Umar Mohammed, clarifying its intentions to expose the criminal activity in respect of the stolen products and not to make an illegal purchase of the same.”

It said almost five years after the tip-off, it is yet to receive compensation from the FG as promised or response to its offer to legally purchase the stolen products.

The firm instead, accused some officials of NNPC and top government officials of illicitly selling the stolen crude oil.

It said: “Our Client has documents including bank transfer details, names of vessels and their captains to show that the stolen products have been illicitly sold by some officials of the Nigerian Government and the NNPC who are involved in the implementation of the Presidential Directives to investigate matters pertaining to stolen crude oil.”

To this end, the firm has threatened to drag the FG to court if, after 14 days, it does not receive a positive response to the request for five percent whistleblower compensation.

The letter was signed by Gboyega Oyewole SAN, and also copied the Attorney General of the Federation and Director General, Department of State Services (DSS).

