Doctors embark on two weeks warning strike in Ondo

Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ondo State have commenced a two weeks warning strike over alleged neglect of the welfare of the doctors by the state government.

The medical doctors specifically alleged that the state government had failed to address the exodus of medical doctors and health workers from the state while the government also failed to pay salaries arrears of the doctors.

The two weeks warning strike was contained in a letter addressed to the State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the NAGGMDP, Dr Roland Arohunmolase, and Dr Richard Obe respectively, and made available to Tribune Online, with the title, “Notice of withdrawal of service.”

It reads: ” With due respect to your office, We write to notify your office of the immediate withdrawal of service by our members working under Ondo State Government Civil Service. Following Ordinary General Meeting of our association held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, members resolved at proceeding on two weeks warning strike starting from 8:00 am, 10th of June, 2021.”

According to the letter, some the grounds for the industrial action include, “non-payment of salaries arrears being owed health workers in Ondo State (January 2017, March, April and May 2021), Gross under-staffing of government hospitals following the mass exodus of doctors and other health workers from the state.

“Non-regular payment of salaries and non-harmonisation of doctors’ grade level in Ondo State Civil Service as approved by Mr Governor which is contained in the letter written to Nigerian Medical Association Ondo State in March 2021.”

Other grounds are, “percentage payment of salaries to health workers, non-payment of the third tranche of COVID-19 allowance, non-implementation of Group Life Insurance for all Health workers,”

“Against this backdrop, We wish to let you know that our members have been overstretched and their emotional intelligence badly affected.”

The doctors said: ” Ondo State is being overpopulated and this has increased the numbers of patient patronage at various government-owned health facilities. Invariably it has become unbearable to cope with the deplorable state of things in Ondo State Government-owned hospitals.

‘We hereby state that it is not the wish of our members to proceed on this industrial action, but it is necessary to draw your attention and that of the citizenry to the afore-mentioned.

“The Association hopes Mr Governor will do the needful in addressing our dissatisfaction as contained in this letter,” the doctor stated in the letter.

This development came few days after the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, in a statement, urged the government to resolve the issue of welfare of doctors in the state to curb the exodus of medical personnel in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Doctors embark on two weeks warning strike in Ondo

Doctors embark on two weeks warning strike in Ondo