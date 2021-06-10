Imo Deputy Governor debunks rumored resignation

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Professor Placid Njoku, has debunked the rumour making the rounds, especially on social media, that he has resigned his position as the number two citizen of the state.

A statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ozioma Teddy Ukwuoma, described such rumour as baseless.

Professor Njoku advised the people of the state to ignore such a baseless story, adding that the story had no iota of truth.

The deputy governor described the idea of his resignation as a mere figment of the imaginations of those working against the government and people of Imo state

He said that as a deputy governor, he enjoyed a robust working relationship with his boss, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and indeed with every member of the State Executive Council, including members of the state legislature.

Prof Njoju advised Imolites to disregard such unfounded rumour and continue to support the peace and development of Imo State.

