Do we have good germs?

The general belief is that all germs are harmful. However, I recently read that we do have some good germs. Kindly let me know if this is true.

Amina (by SMS)

It is true that not every germ is bad. In fact, some are very helpful. It is important to note that our intestines contain many germs. For example, the common bacterium E. coli can be found in our intestines. It helps us digest green vegetables and beans (also making gases). These same bacteria also make vitamin K, which causes blood to clot. This just an example of a good germ.

