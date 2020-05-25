DMO to raise N150bn Sukuk bond

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government has opened an offer for subscription of N150 billion Sukuk bond with rental rate of 11.20 per cent per annum, payable half-yearly with tenor of 7 years, to mature in June 2027.

A notice from the debt office over the weekend stated that the offer involves N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N10,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

It noted that, receiving Banks are: First Bank of Nigeria Ltd,Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc,Jaiz Bank Plc,Taj Bank Ltd, Sterling Bank Plc, Zenith Bank and Unity Bank Plc.

Placement Agents for the offer are:Access Bank Plc, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Ltd, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. First City Monument Bank Plc and FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd. Others are:Guaranty Trust Bank Plc,Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd., United Bank for Africa Plc.,Zenith Bank Plc.,and registered stockbroking firms.

Opened on May 21, 2020, the notes will be closing on June 2, 2020 with settlement date of June 9, 2020.

Sukuk is derived from the word Sakk, which can be translated to mean legal instrument, deed, and cheque. Sakk can also mean to strike a deal on a paper document.

The origin of Sukuk dates to 7th century AD, where the first Sukuk transaction took place in Damascus, Syria in the Great Mosque of Damascus (Umayyad Mosque).

Since Islam prohibits usury – collecting interest from loans – interest-based bonds are banned in Muslim nations.

Backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the proceeds will be used solely for the construction and rehabilitation of key roads across the six geopolitical zones of the country the DMO stated.

Sukuk indicates ownership of an asset. The assets that back Sukuk are compliant with Shariah, meaning the avoidance of Islamic prohibitions on gambling, alcohol, tobacco, narcotics, and adult entertainment products and services.

The notes pay a fixed percentage return as a profit-sharing percentage of the underlying assets’ revenues.

Regular bonds, on the other hand, pay a fixed rate of return as interest (coupon) semi-annually or annually.

“Pursuant to the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act, CAP. L17, LFN 2004 On the authority of the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1 Plc (FGN RSC1) Offers for Subscription through FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited & Lotus Financial Services Limited (the “Financial Advisers”) who are authorised to receive applications for up to N150,000,000,000 7-Year Ijarah Sukuk due June 2027 Rental Rate: 11.200 per centper annum,” the notice read in part.

