FIRS’ extension of AEOI-CRS reporting deadline for financial institutions applauded

KPMG professional services has commended the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for giving affected Financial Institutions (FIs) additional four months to complete the due diligence procedures required to identify Reportable Accounts and collect reportable information from the affected customers.

On Tuesday, 19 May 2020, the FIRS issued a Public Notice announcing extension of the deadline for Financial Institutions to file their annual returns for Automatic Exchange of Information-Common Reporting Standard (AEOI-CRS) from May 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The announcement follows the FIRS’ earlier palliative measures to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on taxpayers.

The tax and advisory services firm in a review note to clients stated:”We commend the FIRS for extending the deadline for filing the AEOI-CRS returns. This gives the affected Financial Institutions (FIs) additional four months to complete the due diligence procedures required to identify Reportable Accounts and collect reportable information from the affected customers.

“These include name, address, jurisdiction of residence, tax identification number in the jurisdiction of residence, date and place of birth.”

The extension according to KPMG, will also allow FIs more time to acquire the appropriate technology for validation of data collected from customers, and to carry out data conversion to XML format, encryption and submission of AEOI-CRS returns to FIRS.

It further noted that as this is the first AEOI-CRS returns to be filed in Nigeria, the extension should enable the FIRS to review possible technological glitches during setup, data collection, management and exchange, among others, that are commonly associated with adoption of new technology.

“The affected FIs should make good use of the extended time to collect complete and accurate reportable information from their customers before submission to the FIRS. This is to avoid penalties under the Income Tax (CRS) regulations, which are as high as N10million in the first month of failure to comply, and N1million for every month in which the default continues,” the firm explained.

Similarly, the FIRS announced the establishment of a Large Tax Office (LTO) (Non-Oil) in Apapa, Lagos to promote voluntary compliance and ease of paying taxes.

The Apapa LTO which, effective from May 15, 2020, will cater for all domestic aviation companies, construction companies, domestic shipping companies, logistics, haulage and transportation companies in Lagos and concessionaires at the Lagos ports whose revenues exceed N2 billion, expects affected taxpayers to file all their tax returns and correspondence at the LTO.

“We commend the FIRS for its various efforts to improve the ease of tax compliance particularly by establishing tax offices closer to businesses.

“However, while Apapa LTO will provide a relief for businesses based in Apapa, the reverse will be the case for domestic aviation companies based mainly in Ikeja, Lagos that would be better served by the Ikeja LTO,” KPMG noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to visit him during the… Read full story

FG Pays April Allowances To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Saturday disclosed that it has concluded payment of April stipends to all the N-Power beneficiaries across the country. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar… Read full story

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… Read full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story