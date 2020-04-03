Newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador, Shola Agboola, gets approval for a working committee

The Five Points Youth Foundation’s (FPYF) president, Andrew Williams Jr, has approved for Goodwill Ambassador Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora and African Communities, Shola Agboola, a 12-person working committee.

The setting up of the committee is in order to effectively assist and collaborate with Agboola to smoothly perform his ambassadorial duties without hitch or glitch and also assist him deliver on the new tasks set before him by the international advisory body of FPYF.

Ambassador Agboola was appointed as a member of the prestigious Five Points Youth Foundation Goodwill Ambassador for Nigeria, Nigerians in the Diaspora and African Communities Worldwide by the foundation’s president, Andrew Williams Jr,. who is also chairperson of its Ad Hoc International Advisory Board of Goodwill Ambassadors (AHIABGA), on March 8, 2020

Five Points Youth Foundation is dedicated to enhancing global partnerships for sustainable development as stipulated by United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to build safe and sustainable communities and cities for all.

The US-based organization through Ambassador Agboola intends to encourage and promote effective public-private and civil society partnerships that comply with the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact addressing human rights (including indigenous and tribal rights), labour, the environment and anti-corruption through its local network infrastructure.

According to the African Union the Global Agenda 2030 and its SDGs were heavily influenced by African Union’s Common African Position on Post 2015 Development Agenda (CAP) with Africa being the only region to submit a well-articulated position in writing. According to the African Group at the United Nations and the African Union, the two agendas are mutually supportive and coherent.

The 12-person power team is expected to work with Ambassador Agboola to identify, aggregate, screen, recommend and assist in registering qualified local Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), including qualified churches and charities with the United Nations Global Compact Network, the world’s largest corporate social responsibility organization, founded by then-Secretary General of the United Nations, the late Kofi Annan in 2000 alongside the Millennium Development Goals 2015 which are now referred to as the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

