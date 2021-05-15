DJ Neptune storms Ibadan for Club Switch today

Having seized the Ramadan period to rebrand one of the leading club and relaxation centres in the city of Ibadan, the Chief Executive Officer of Switch, Saheed Lawal, has reopened the groove centre with a bang.

Saheed said that all is set for the launch the new face of the club and that he was delighted thrill fun seekers in the city of Ibadan with live performance of popular disc jockey, DJ Neptune, today.

According to the club owner, the development was borne out of his commitment always contribute to the development of the entertainment industry in Ibadan as well as creating a topnotch entertainment haven for people.

“It is a great delight to launch the rebranding of our dear club with DJ Neptune. We have always delivered in every of our promises over times and this time this is another great avenue to treat people and visitors in the city of Ibadan with a topnotch fun and entertainment.

“We feel the Ramadan period was the best time to upgrade the club and we are happy that this was duly achieved, especially with the cooperation of our esteemed customers. What the renovation cost us is not the main focus, but we are delighted that we have been able a new standard in the industry. Our customers deserve to be given a classical treatment and we cannot hesitate to treat them well with fantastic standard,” he added.

