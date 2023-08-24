A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Chief Bamitale Oguntoyinbo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to monitor and follow up with the N5billion palliatives fund disbursed to states for it not to be mismanaged.

Oguntoyinbo explained that rather than giving the money to the 36 state governors, the federal government ought to have channeled the fund to specific infrastructural projects in the country, especially the moribund refineries.

The APC leader, who spoke with newsmen in Oye-Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of the state, said even though the decision of the president to remove subsidy was necessary, he added that proper management of the aftermath would be key in addressing the challenges facing the citizens.





However, Oguntoyinbo, a former director of the National Orientation Agency(NOA), urged residents to support and show more understanding with the government as they strive to provide sustainable succor to the people.

He faulted the modalities being deployed by the government for the distribution of rice and other food items meant for the vulnerable citizens to cushion the effect of the current pains in the country, expressed worry that the palliatives might end up in the homes of top government officials and politicians.

The APC leader said, “There is no doubt that the fuel subsidy was a scam and conduit pipe for some people to steal our money over the years, and for President Tinubu to be courageous in removing it, he should be commended.

“ I want to say that things will be better in the country with the subsidy removal provided things are done properly, especially as it relates to the provision of social services because, as it stands, Nigerians are suffering.

“ The process leading to the distribution of the palliatives across the country is not in the people’s best interest. The recent N5 billion for the states by the federal will be looted by these people. We know them, and I would like the President to follow up on the disbursement.

“ I would have expected the federal government not to give the money to the governors but ensure it is used for our infrastructures, especially the refineries, so our country will be better.

“There will be a diversion of all these palliatives being rolled out, and at the end of the day, many people who are vulnerable will not get it. Political office holders will hijack them for their selfish interest.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state government has dissociated itself from agents purportedly acting as agents of the government online, calling on residents to register online to benefit from the disbursed N5 billion palliatives fund.

In a statement on Thursday, the commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun advised residents to ignore all forms of advertisement relating to the palliatives fund.

He said, “The Ekiti State Government hereby unequivocally disowns all online and any other form of advertisements requesting applications to benefit from the palliative funds.

” The good people of the State are therefore advised to ignore all unauthorized advertisements purportedly placed on behalf of the State Government.

” The Government has its official channels of communicating its decisions to the Public. Members of the public are also urged to contact the Office of the State Commissioner for information for clarifications and inquiries.”

