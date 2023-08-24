The Dangote Cement Plc has commenced an awareness campaign to support government effort in preventing the spread of all diseases including, anthrax.

The awareness campaign was kick-started in the four catchment communities of the Dangote Cement Plc. They are Oyo, Iwaa, Apata and Obajana communities.

Early in July, the Federal Government confirmed the first case of anthrax in Nigeria, stating that the disease was detected in a farm in Niger.

Similarly, in June, the Federal Government had alerted the public to the outbreak of anthrax disease in some neighboring countries within the West Africa sub-region and advised Nigerians to desist from the consumption of hides (ponmo).

Since then, some States have opted for vaccination of their livestock against the disease.

Welcoming participants to the event at Obajana, the General Manager, Community Affairs/Special Duties of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, noted that this singular event demonstrates the concept of good neighborliness and information sharing for the betterment of all.

He enjoined the attendees to endeavour to share the information until it gets to everybody in the Community.

Speaking during the sensitization programme at Obajana in Kogi State, Representative of the Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Akinola Adewale said anthrax is caused by spore-forming bacterium-Bacillius anthracis, which primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep and goat.

Dr. Adewale said the disease can also infect human beings who come in direct contact with infected animals, or contaminated animal products such as hides, wool and meat.

He said one of the ways for identifying infected animals is that upon death, blood continues to gush forth from the animals’ anus, ears and mouth.

Speaking, a member of the medical team, Dr Olufemi Adebayo, advised that sick animals be quarantined, and called on livestock owners to report suspicious illness or death.





Responding, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba (Dr.) Idowu Isenibi urged the meat sellers and butchers to take the warning seriously to save the lives of their livestock and that of humans.

The programme was well attended by representatives of butchers and meat sellers, as well as different ethnic groups within and around Obajana communities.

