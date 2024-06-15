Despite his silence, fans, and admirers of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Dimeji Saburi Bankole stormed Abeokuta few days ago to spread what they termed the ‘next level’ project that many have identified as the campaign slogan for the governorship ambition of the politician.

Bankole has not made any official declaration, but there are strong indications that he, like many other hopefuls, will soon make public their intentions.

Pundits across Ogun State have leaned towards the politician, judging by his background, experience, acceptance, popularity, and many other factors that can give him a leap ahead of others.

The awareness posters, narratives of achievements, and good deeds of Bankole spread all over the nooks and crannies of Abeokuta.

Bankole’s active involvement in the elections that produced President Bola Tinubu made him a major stakeholder in APC, and the influence of his father, Chief Alani Bankole who recently became the Apena of Egbaland in the politics of Ogun State is also considered as a major strength.

ALSO READ: What you should know about recent cholera outbreak in Nigeria