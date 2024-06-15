The launching of the first multi-sensory aquatic park in sub-Saharan Africa by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu some days ignited so much joy and gladness.

The project is one of the dreams of the shepherd tending to the faithful at the Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Asimolowo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his speech commended the clergy for bringing the masterpiece they usually see abroad to Lagos, describing it as a proud moment for him and the people of Lagos State.

Pastor Asimolowo, whose church was once rated as the biggest African congregation in the United Kingdom hinted that the inspiration behind the project was borne out of his experience in Dubai during the COVID-19 epidemic and he became encouraged to contribute his quota in making Nigeria a tourist destination with the construction of the Makarios Aquatic Park.

