The rustic town of Agenebode, the local government headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, witnessed a carnivalesque inflow of dignitaries as the remains of Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications, were committed to mother earth in a colorful funeral ceremony held at the home of the late politician.

Topmost among the dignitaries who thronged the Agenebode country home of the media mogul were Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, the deputy governor of Edo, Comrade Philip Shaibu; the immediate past governor of Delta state and presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, general election, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the newly appointed National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Also in attendance were the former governor of the state senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, Senator Francis Alimikhena, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; Senator Ben Obi; Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN); the Vice Chairman South-South of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih; representatives of the traditional institution and religious leaders.

The funeral mass was held at the open field of St Peters Secondary School Agenebode, while the interment was later held at his residence.

In his homily, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev Gabriel Dunia, described the Dokpesi as humility personified as displayed by one of the thieves that was crucified with Jesus Christ, who pleaded that Jesus should remember him in paradise while the other was castigating Jesus.

Bishop Dunia added that the late Dokpesi was also given to charity in his lifetime, saying, “As the saying goes, charity covers a multitude of sin. He represented charity, he repented and came back to represent with his creator. We must return to God; we must use this occasion whoever we are to return to God. We must continue his charity work because the dead can no longer do charity because he said that even in his death, he will continue to do charity through his media.”

In his remarks, Comrade Shaibu said the late Dokpesi was a fearless politician, who was not afraid to “speak truth to power”.

“Today in Nigeria and the African continent, you cannot talk of the media without mentioning Dokpesi. In the political space, he was a very bold, fearless and courageous person,” the Edo State deputy governor eulogised.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE