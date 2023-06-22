The salaries and allowances of political office holders in the country have been described as outrageous compared to what is obtainable in other countries around the world. These excessive payments are believed to be detrimental to the economy, necessitating a downward review.

This stance was expressed by Alhaji Sufianu Kazeem, an Ibadan-based business mogul and close associate of the late Chief Moshood Olawale Abiola. In Ibadan, he called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to urgently address this issue, taking into account the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Alhaji Kazeem highlighted the recent 114% increment in salaries and allowances for political office holders, which has sparked reactions from Nigerians. He clarified that although the increment was not directed by Tinubu himself, it is crucial for the President to reduce allowances in order to save more money for the nation.

He also urged the President to ensure direct payment of allocations to states and local governments, without any interference from other arms of government, including the National Assembly.

Additionally, Alhaji Kazeem emphasized the need to increase the salaries of Nigerian workers who have been directly affected by the recent subsidy removal. He called for the implementation of infrastructure development projects as palliative measures.

Alhaji Kazeem commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking proactive steps to address the numerous challenges facing the nation. The property merchant expressed pride in being Nigerian at this time, stating that the country now has a President to look up to.

As an elder statesman who has been championing Tinubu’s presidency since before his emergence, he believes that this is a moment to be proud of and that Tinubu’s experience in the first few days in office will lead the nation back to its days of glory.

According to Kazeem, the Tinubu Presidency brings a ray of hope to Nigeria and its citizens, who have long yearned for a new Nigeria.

