The Dangote Group commenced a two-day training programme for no fewer than 50 newsmen drawn from the Northwest region of Nigeria.

The workshop’s theme is ‘Ethics, Skills, and Personal Qualities for Reporting in the Digital Age,’ and it is being coordinated by the Centre for Financial Journalism in Nigeria.

Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the spokesman for Dangote Group, stated that this annual workshop is part of a series conducted over the years, covering all the geopolitical zones of the country.

He emphasised that the training in Kano reflects the harmonious relationship between the Dangote Group and the Nigerian media.

Chiejina said, “The members of the fourth estate of the realm are our partners in progress. We need each other for Nigeria to develop.

I am very sure that the theme for this year, focusing on reporting in the digital age, will change their lives, as it is being handled by seasoned journalists and communication experts.”

Speaking in Kano, media veteran and Chief Executive of the Centre for Financial Journalism, Dr Ray Echebiri, highlighted that journalists can only remain relevant when they continue to improve themselves through such training programmes.

A resource person, Mrs Aisha Sule, urged journalists not to relent in building themselves, emphasising that collaboration with the Dangote Group and other stakeholders should be sustained.

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano, Mr. Abbas Ibrahim, commended the company for the exercise and urged other participants to leverage the knowledge from the training to develop themselves.

The Chairperson of the NUJ in Kaduna, Mrs Asmau Halilu, described the workshop as timely and commended the company for their robust relationship with the media.

