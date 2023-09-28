An expert on child nutrition, Dr Murtala Inuwa, has emphasised that failure to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding among infants within their first six months may lead to psychological and physical challenges for the child.

He described adequate and exclusive breastfeeding among infants within their first six months as a major pillar of ensuring a healthy infant during their developmental days.

Dr Inuwa made this assertion on Thursday in Kano during a media dialogue organised by a non-governmental organisation named Alive and Thrive in Kano.

According to him, feeding infants with other nutrients instead of breastfeeding in the early stages is a significant mistake and can cause a lot of setbacks in the child’s development.

“Failure to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding among infants within their first six months may lead to psychological and physical challenges for the child,” he said.

Earlier, the head of the non-governmental organisation, Dr. Ashiru Mohammad, mentioned that the objectives of the media dialogue were to acquaint working journalists with the importance of exclusive breastfeeding in a child’s development.

He stated that this became necessary so that they could relay the message to the general public.

He then advised parents to adhere strictly to exclusive breastfeeding to ensure a healthy society.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Kano State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, urged journalists to expedite action in ensuring that the general population is adequately sensitised about the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

The meeting was attended by working journalists from different media organisations in Kano.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…