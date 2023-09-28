The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba State Command, on Thursday, urged the Special Marshalls to be emotionally intelligent and sensitive while carrying out patrol and traffic duties.

Corps Commander Dama Abdulmaliq Bello, the Sector Commander, gave this advice during a sensitisation workshop organised for Special Marshalls in Taraba.

According to Bello, the work of special marshals, just like that of regular marshals, comes with associated risks of occupational hazards resulting from the improper behaviour of drivers.

Related Posts No Content Available

The Sector Commander emphasised the need for the Marshalls to exercise emotional intelligence and sensitivity while carrying out patrols and managing traffic.

He commended the volunteers for choosing to help in the fight for proper road usage by road users.

“I urge you, Marshals, to be emotionally intelligent and sensitive while carrying out patrols and traffic.

The work of special marshalls, just like that of regular marshals, comes with associated risks of occupational hazards resulting from the improper behaviour of drivers.

Hence, there is a need for you to be emotionally intelligent and sensitive while carrying out patrols and traffic.

“The Special Marshal Guidelines, Volunteerism in Road Safety Management, Possibilities, and Limits are the topics to be presented in this workshop.

They have been carefully chosen as they capture the essence of Special Marshall, which is a voluntary endeavour, and emphasise the need to be guided in the conduct of this voluntary calling to ensure the safety of road users.

“While I commend you for your courage and diligence, I wish to inform you that I intend to organise retraining activities for the existing Special Marshalls and also a well-packaged training programme for some to be inducted as new Special Marshalls.





“I implore you all to be committed to the duty of ensuring the safety of our motorists and to cooperate fully with the Taraba State FRSC command to achieve success in the quest to safeguard road users,” the Sector Commander urged.

Earlier, Chief Emmanuel Udeh, the acting coordinator of Taraba State Special Marshall, described Special Marshals as the second tier of the FRSC—men and women of proven integrity in society with means of livelihood.

They work to augment the role played by regular marshals without being paid.

He expressed hope that the partnership of the Marshalls with FRSC would be more reflective, considering their operation within the community, environment, and areas of need.

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Nzama, on behalf of the Zonal Coordinator of the Special Marshals, commended the FRSC for organising the workshop and urged the participants to see the workshop as an avenue to boost their ability and courage for voluntary service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…