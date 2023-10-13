The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a fake medical doctor, who was posing as a gynaecologist at the Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

Ikor Oche, the Corps Public Relations Officer who paraded the suspect, Muhammad Naziru Mode, also known as Doctor IBB, claimed the culprit was apprehended after reliable intelligence and tip-offs.

26-year-old” Dr IBB” is said to have visited the hospital daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to attend to vulnerable patients, mainly females in the gynaecological ward.

The suspect was accused of taking advantage of the women’s poor health by posing as a doctor and performing medical procedures and examinations on unsuspecting patients.

Muhammad Naziru Mode confessed to the crime and said that he refers to any doctor on call anytime he has a complicated case, introducing himself as Doctor IBB.

The Zamfara State Civil Defence Corps Commandant Sani Mustapha said the suspect will be charged in court immediately after the investigation is concluded.

