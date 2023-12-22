Management of the Osun state University (UNIOSUN) on Thursday warned the newly matriculated students of the institution to desist from unholy acts like examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing, drug abuse, sexual harassment, and truancy that could hinder their educational goals.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye gave the warning at the 17th matriculation ceremony of the university held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola auditorium.

“The university is resolute in its stance on these, and culprits are subject to summary dismissal. I trust that the orientation exercise organised by the Student Affairs Unit has adequately familiarised you with the university’s expectations, leaving no room for excuses.

“In this esteemed institution, we uphold the values of integrity, discipline, and moral uprightness. Social vices such as examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing, drug abuse, sexual harassment, and truancy are vehemently condemned.

“Before the first semester examinations, a colloquium will hold across colleges and campuses, where you will be exposed to rules and regulations guiding teaching, learning, and examinations. The penalties for breaching our rules are imposed without any mitigation.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to God Almighty for granting us another opportunity to welcome and formally integrate new students into the academic community of Osun State University. A warm welcome to all university stakeholders, friends, and families gathered here for the 17th matriculation ceremony of this esteemed institution.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, management, and the entire Osun State University community, I offer heartfelt congratulations to today’s matriculants. You have successfully navigated a competitive admission process to join various programmmes in our university. The journey ahead is significant, and your presence today is a testament to your academic prowess.

“It is crucial for you to comprehend that your journey here marks only the inception of your academic pursuit within this esteemed ivory tower. The standards set during your secondary education, WAEC, and JAMB examinations are dwarfed by the challenges you will encounter here. Triumphing over these challenges will demand grit, effort, dedication, and consistency.

“I must emphasise that the road to your first degree may not be without hurdles, but success is guaranteed for those who exhibit these qualities. My hope and prayer are for you to graduate successfully in flying colours, making your parents and guardians’ sacrifices worthwhile.

“Osun State University stands as a symbol of academic excellence. Our commitment to providing quality education has earned us a distinguished reputation, not only within our nation but globally. We continuously strive for excellence in teaching, research, and community service.

“As you embark on this academic adventure, remember that you are not alone. Osun State University is not just an educational institution; it is a community that supports and empowers. Our dedicated academic and non-academic staff members are committed to guiding and inspiring you. We are devoted to fostering an environment where every student can flourish and achieve their academic goals.

“The university offers a range of scholarships for both excellent and indigent students. Recognising diverse backgrounds, we operate a student work-study scheme, employing indigent students in specific university areas, providing stipends for their upkeep. Please feel free to visit the Student Affairs for more details. Submit your applications for scholarships and we wish you success.”

