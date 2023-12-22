The Olugbon of Ile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao led notable dignitaries as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye flagged off 2023 Let”s go a fishing programme in Surulere local government area, Oyo state.

Pastor Adeboye accompanied by senior ministers from the Church arrived at Orile Igbon in Surulere local government at 12:34 pm on Friday.

He was received at the palace by HRH Alao and his Council of Chiefs who prayed for the successful reign of the monarch and urged him to be fervent in the service of God.

The cleric later proceeded to Olugbon High School for the programme.

Details later

