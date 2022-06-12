Democracy Day: NOA tasks Nigerians to strengthen democratic institution

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to use the 2022 Democracy Day to make necessary sacrifices to strengthen democratic institutions, especially as the nation prepares for another general election.

This was just as the NOA tasked Nigerians to use the day to reflect on their roles in peace-building and good governance for sustainable development in our nation.

Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made the call in a message of felicitation with Nigerians, noting that recent happenings around the country demand sober reflection to reawaken the conscience of citizens to their collective brotherhood and the need for entrenched peace in the interest of national development.

He said the 2022 Democracy Day celebration provides an opportunity for Nigerians to renew their commitment to democratic tenets of patriotism, discipline, tolerance and social justice.

This was contained in a statement signed by NOA Assistant Director Press, Mr Paul Odenyi, a copy made available on Sunday to pressmen in Kano.

Abari also appealed to public servants, who he described as “the engine room of government and the oil of good governance”, to contribute their quota toward quality service delivery as a hallmark of democracy.

He said no government policy, however laudable, can succeed without the impetus of the public service and therefore urged public officers to see their daily service as inputs for the good governance of our country.

The NOA Chief Executive also implored all citizens, both public and private, to lead the charge for sustainable development in their various fields of operation, noting that the economies of nations are built by their citizens, under the guidance of their governments.

While wishing Nigerians a peaceful and memorable Democracy Day celebration, Abari looked forward to great advancements in the nation’s development before the return of the day in 2023.