Group empowers 200 hairdressers in Osun

Youths Enterprise Development and Innovation Society (YEDIS), a non-governmental organisation and participant of the United Nations Global Compact on Saturday empowered 200 female hairdressers in Osun State.

The Founder/Director General of the group, Chief Rafiu Akinpelu Olaore gave the plea at the event which took place at Kosamotu hall in Ikirun of the state.

The Director-General who further appealed to the beneficiaries to always be active to thrive in their areas of specialisation said the group embarked on the empowerment programme to reduce the spate of social vices ranging from hooliganism, drunkenness and other inhuman acts in the society.

He added that another motive for the exercise was to educate them on how to make use of their initiatives to influence their environments positively and at the same time, make them be self-reliant and productive in their businesses.

Olaore, thereafter, charged them to register their businesses with the federal government to benefit loans from her saying, the government can only help those that registered their businesses for loan taking.

Olaore who stated that the organisation’s mission is to build entrepreneurial attitudes among the young people and empowerment of community for economic and sustainable development hinted that its part of its continuous contributions to society.





He however explained that 20 hand dryers and 100 packs of hair rollers were distributed to the beneficiaries in the bid of the organization to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 2030 agenda on Poverty reduction, Gender equality, Education, Innovation and Industrialisation.

According to him, “Since the formation of the Organisation in February 2020, a series of humanitarian services had been carried out, among them are Distribution of 1000 notebooks to the less privileged pupils in Ansarudeen primary school, Ikirun, Osun State.”

Others were “empowerment of 150 female fashion designers in Osogbo, Osun State, Distribution of markerboards, writing materials, pen, markers to schools, training and empowerment of 6 boys on computer and phones repairs and so on”,

Also, the guest speaker at the occasion, Mrs Funsho Ojo-Kayode, charged them to be well versed in their activities towards making their businesses boom saying, knowledge is power and should get it embraced for dynamism.

She pointed out that they need to be inspired towards creativity that would prepare them for the reality of life.

Mrs Ojo-Kayode also admonished them to be innovative to add more value to their businesses through initiating new ideas and their own different fashions that would make them distinctive in their engagements.

The guest speaker persuaded them to always be friendly with their customers and also advised them to add social media skills to their businesses for better advancement.

