TETFund: COHEADS demands review of sharing formula in favour of polytechnics

The Chairman, Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria (COHEADS), Dr Akinkurolere Olanike, has appealed to the Board of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), to review the formula for allocation of regular intervention to beneficiary institutions in favour of Polytechnics.

The current sharing formula for regular intervention as enshrined in the TETFund’s establishment Act is centred on a 2:1:1 ratio for the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education respectively.

Dr Akinkurolere Olanike, made the request when she led a delegation of the Association of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria, on courtesy visit on the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono.

Echono, however, said the issue of sharing formula for the regular intervention to tertiary institutions is entrenched in the law establishing the Fund and it required amendment for any change to take place.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, COHEADS, felicitated the Executive Secretary of TETFund on his appointment and tremendous improvement in the Fund’s work and quick responses.

Olanike acknowledged the role of the Fund in national development, affirming that TETFund is leading in human and capital development in the country.





She also acquainted the TETFund boss with the activities of the COHEADS which included, providing a forum for Chief Executives of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology to exchange experiences, views and ideas on issues of common interest and in particular, to act as a catalyst for the growth and development of sound technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

She informed the Executive Secretary that National Skills Framework (NSQF) has been added to Polytechnics’ mandate, stressing the need for TETFund to assist in the development of skills acquisition centres in the Polytechnics through special interventions.

She also announced that Polytechnics Staff members are expected to attend their Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa, ATUPA, biennial conference to present papers and discuss other issues relating to TVET, appealing to the Fund to allow Polytechnics to utilise the funds allocated for training to sponsor academic staff to attend.

COHEADS other demands included, for TETFund to assist it in acquiring and developing Secretariat in Abuja and to reconsider sharing formula for the regular intervention to tertiary institutions in favour of Polytechnics.

Echono in his response noted the issue of sharing formula for the regular intervention to tertiary institutions was beyond the decision that could be taken by the Board of Trustees of the Fund, explaining that this was entrenched in the law establishing the Fund and that it would require amendment for any change to take place.

The Executive Secretary, who shared in the desire of Polytechnics that globally, trends now are towards skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship, however, assured the association that TETFund would support some forms of intervention that would enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Polytechnics.

“Concerning your request, there are things we can do and there are things that beyond are us.

“For example, the issue of sharing formula is entrenched in the law establishing Fund and required amendment of the law to effect any change. But, however, in terms of special interventions, we do have some elements of input that the Board of Trustees can exercise and in those areas we will support you,” he said.

He commended polytechnics for being on the frontline of providing manpower for the development of the national economy, charging COHEADS members to use the tremendous responsibility on them to ensure graduates are employable and are able to identify and fill skill gaps in the economy.

To achieve this, Echono submitted that it required providing enabling environment in terms of facilities, in terms of right faculty and also embracing continuous professional programmes that would enhance the quality of education.

