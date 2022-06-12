Democracy Day: Imo speaker hails heroes of Nigeria democracy

Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, has praised the founding fathers of Nigeria’s democracy for their role in ensuring that democracy as a form of government takes root in Nigeria.

He described it as a sure way of guaranteeing all-inclusive and active participation of the people in governance with all its dividends.

In a statement issued Sunday, the speaker commended the maturity and forthrightness of the leaders and aspirants of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in the just concluded primaries.

He noted that the peaceful disposition of the party before, during and after the exercise is a clear indication that democracy in Nigeria is growing at an appreciable rate.

He explained that the commemoration of June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria, underscores the huge price Nigerians paid to return governance from the military to civilian rule.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Ibeh called on members of Obowo constituency and the entire Imolites, to use the period of this celebration to foster unity, peace and love so as to create enabling environment where economic activities will thrive.

He described Nigerian youths as major partners in our democratic ideals and urged them to keep faith in the Nigeria project while contributing their quota to the development of the nation.

He regretted the spate of insecurity going on across the country and charged the good people of Imo State to be security conscious as security is everybody’s business.

He thanked the people of Obowo State Constituency, for once again, entrusting him with the mandate to fly the APC ticket in the 2023 House of Assembly election.

He assured them of multiplying the dividends of democracy within the nooks and crannies of his constituency.

While congratulating the people on this year’s Democracy Day celebration, he called on them to be focused and to stay out of trouble.