The Nigerian Army (NA) is scheduled to commence the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Second Quarter Conference 2022 from Monday 13 to Friday 17 June 2022 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu

According to the statement, the five-day conference would afford the Service the opportunity to re-appraise its administrative activities in the past 3 months and retrospectively evaluate all ongoing Nigerian Army operational engagements nationwide, with a view to making projections for the next quarter.

It exploded that “the conference will also provide a platform for the COAS to effectively interact with Field Commanders. This engagement will cover a wide range of activities, including training, operations, administration and logistics.

According to it, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, after which, there will be a series of briefs and presentations.

” Expectedly, participants at the conference will include Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Operational Commanders amongst others”.





“This is what happens when a revolution is about to come, it starts in an imperceptible manner, you know, people in power do not know until it gets to a crescendo and by that time, you know, for a fact.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Nigerian army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Nigerian army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Nigerian army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…Nigerian army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja