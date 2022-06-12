Equities investors earn N158bn in five days

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained its bullish performance last week as the All-Share index gained 0.55 per cent in the week ended 10th June 2022.

According to report from NGX, the benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 0.55 per cent from 52,908.24 basis points recorded as of the end of the previous week to close the week under review at 53,201.38 index points.

Consequently, equities investors earned N158 billion as the market capitalisation followed the direction of the ASI to close at N28.68 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.40 per cent and a year-to-date gain of 24.55 per cent.

A total of 1.83 billion shares valued at N19.49 billion were traded during the week across 21,723 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is lower than the 28.74 billion units of shares valued at N209.06 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 23,688 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.17 billion shares valued at N12.49 billion traded in 10,657 deals; hereby contributing 64.07 per cent and 64.04 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.


The Conglomerates Industry followed with 419.10 million shares worth N607.70 million in 1,095 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 69.68 million shares worth N2.75 billion in 3,158 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FBNH Plc, Transcorp Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc, accounted for 1.14 billion shares worth N8.32 billion in 2,906 deals, contributing 62.08 per cent and 42.70 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX-Main Board Index, NGX Banking Index, NGX Pension Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX-AFR Bank Value Index, NGX AFR Div Yield Index, NGX MERI Growth Index, NGX Consumer Goods Index, NGX Growth Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index.

29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 36 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, lower than 45 equities in the previous week, while 91 equities remained unchanged higher than 75 equities recorded in the previous week.

