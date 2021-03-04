Delta schools upgrade: Mulade makes case for Delta creeks

An Ijaw leader, Sheriff Mulade, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, to consider citing a higher institution in riverine communities of Delta State to enable them to access higher education without much hassles.

In a separate letter he forwarded to Senator Okowa, the Ijaw leader also urged him to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu, from the state’s Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education, to enable the institution to function effectively and optimally.

Commending Senator Okowa for upgrading the College of Education, Agbor, the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro and the Delta State University, Asaba campuses to universities to ease the quest for university education, he said folks in the creeks of the state deserved similar gesture given the socio-economic hardships associated with the terrain, which he noted sustains the nation’s economy.

Mulade who is the president of Riverine Communities of Nigeria, made the appeal in Asaba during a public hearing on the three proposed universities at the state’s House of Assembly complex.

“Education is the right of every citizen and not a privilege. Because of lack of schools in the riverine communities, especially higher institutions, the youths would usually engage in retrogressive tendencies such as restiveness,” Mulade said.

