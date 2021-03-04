Down syndrome, Autistic children to attend free school established by Omega Ministry

Children suffering from Autism and Down syndrome have cause to jubilate as a faith-based organisation, Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has commenced a free school for them.

The school is designed basically for pupils from poor backgrounds, and who cannot afford the high cost of specialised schools.

The General Overseer of the ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, announced the commencement of the school in a statement issued on the official handle of the Rivers State-based outfit.

According to her, the school is an addition to the 15 schools already being run free of charge from the stable of the Omega Power Education Foundation.

She explained that the children are to be handled in both spiritual prayers and physical teaching, adding, “We believe that there is no illness that Jesus cannot heal, and we want to make them useful to the society. The school is absolutely free.

“Children with Autism and Down Syndrome have to attend a special school. They learn at their own pace which is usually slower than regular kids. There are designated schools around the country for them.

“Unfortunately, those schools are expensive, and this is because while you have one teacher in a regular school, the special school requires about three to four teachers in a class.

“I noticed only the rich parents of these special kids could afford to send their wards to school, hence, we came up with a plan to establish a free school purposely for the under privileged that have children suffering from these ailments,” she said.

