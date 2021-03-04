USAID donates textbooks to Oyo primary school pupils

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has distributed over 10,000 textbooks to 2, 450 public schools in Oyo State to help improve their reading skills

The USAID Northern Education Initiative and Chief of Party, Nurudeen Lawal handed over copies of Yoruba Early Grade Reading materials ‘Je Ka Kawe’ to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Speaking, Dr Adeniran said the state government remains committed to investing in the future of children in public schools through education.

He thanked the United States government for being a worthy partner in the Seyi Makinde-led administration’s vision to ensuring all children learn to read and write fluently, especially in their mother tongue.

Dr Adeniran said the Oyo State government from inception has been committed to increasing the budget allocations in order to improve the basic education, expressing appreciation to USAID for providing technical assistance and support to the state.

He promised that the state government would reach its goal of improved education for children, and with more effective and efficient management of the entire education system.

Speaking earlier, the leader of USAID delegation, Lawal said the agency is committed to ridding African nations of the out-of-school-children syndrome and to ensure they access education.

He noted that the importance of the mother tongue cannot be overemphasised, hence the mass production of ‘Je ka kawe’ which he noted would boost the literacy level of children and youths.

Lawal revealed that the success of ‘Let’s Read’ and ‘Mu Karanta’ in the northern part of Nigeria inspired the initiative for ‘Je ka kawe’ for the southwestern Nigeria and ‘Ka Anyi Guo’ for the southeastern Nigeria.

