Delta polytechnic holds first convocation in decade

Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara (DESPO), in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, held a historic convocation ceremony on Saturday, marking its second combined graduation in the institution’s history—and the first in a decade.

The grand occasion celebrated 10 sets of graduands from the 2014/2015 to 2023/2024 academic years, comprising a total of 72,540 students. Of this figure, 53,432 received National Diplomas (ND), while 19,108 earned Higher National Diplomas (HND). Notably, 244 HND and 196 ND graduands finished with distinction, while many others attained upper and lower credit honours.

The conference hall of the polytechnic hosted the momentous event, attended by a cross-section of dignitaries, traditional rulers, staff unions, students, parents, and community members.

Addressing the gathering, the Rector of the polytechnic, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, described the convocation as “a solemn, significant and prestigious ceremony dating back to Europe’s earliest universities.”

“It signifies a rite of passage and honour for students who have just graduated,” he said. “It is a ritual to welcome successful graduates to the world of scholars and academically refined individuals.”

According to the Rector, the ceremony also provides an opportunity “for the Visitor to visit and interface with the polytechnic annually, offer advice, make productive and progressive announcements, commission projects, and do other good things for the polytechnic.”

Reflecting on his three-year tenure, Prof Ufuophu-Biri outlined several milestones achieved through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), including the completion of the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Administrative Building, named in honour of the state governor. He also highlighted the ongoing construction of a 40-office School of Applied Science and Technology Complex.

One of the institution’s most celebrated breakthroughs, he said, was the 2023 invention of a fuel-less generator, developed by a team of researchers and technologists. The innovation, which operates without fuel, solar, hydro, or biogas, has drawn international attention and placed DESPO at the forefront of applied research and innovation.

The Rector also announced the establishment of a School of Environmental Studies, which will house programmes in architecture, building technology, and surveying, among others.

He further revealed that in 2023, DESPO secured 100% five-year full accreditation for its 30 academic programmes, as well as institutional accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). In late 2024, following a rigorous resource verification process, NBTE approved 23 additional academic programmes, raising the total to 53. These include cutting-edge offerings such as ND in Civil Engineering and HNDs in Mass Communication, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security and Data Protection.

Prof Ufuophu-Biri appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to approve the convocation as an annual event. He also urged the state government to complete the long-abandoned lecture auditorium project, which began around 2003 but remains unfinished after more than two decades.

Commending Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to education, the Rector likened Delta State to the “Boston area of Africa,” citing its high concentration of tertiary institutions. He called for national reforms to enable polytechnics to award Bachelor of Engineering degrees and for the Chief Lecturer rank to be elevated to Associate Professor.

Addressing the graduands, he encouraged them to become loyal ambassadors of the polytechnic:

“Step into the world’s endless possibilities and limitless opportunities—but always remember to bring back good things to your alma mater.”

Chairman of the Governing Council, Andrew Orugbo, noted that the ceremony was DESPO’s second-ever convocation and the first in the last ten years. While commending the state government for its support, he stressed the urgent need for academic and non-academic staff to meet the demands of new and expanding programmes.

In his remarks, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori congratulated the graduands, describing their success as a testament to their perseverance and dedication.

“To our graduating students, I say congratulations. Your journey has not been easy, but your dedication has brought you to this proud moment. You have earned not only certificates but the confidence to take on the future.”

The governor praised the polytechnic for producing graduates who are driving innovation and contributing meaningfully to national development. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, particularly in the technical and vocational sectors, which he described as vital to economic transformation.

“This is not the end but the beginning of a new chapter,” he told the graduates. “Step into the world with confidence, integrity, and creativity. You have been prepared to lead, to innovate, and to solve problems. Be proud ambassadors of this great institution and let your light shine wherever you go.”

He also thanked the polytechnic’s management and staff for their dedication and contribution to institutional growth.

Meanwhile, Okene Efemena was announced as the Overall Best Graduating Student across the 10 academic sets, having earned a CGPA of 3.86.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of the Fellowship of Technology of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, on six distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to education and society. Honourees included HRM Noble Oyibo Eshemtan, Orefe III, the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom; Olorogun John Oguma, CEO, Obakpor Engineering Ltd; HRM Obukohwo Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; Hon Barr John Obukohwo Nani, Chairman, DESOPADEC; HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa II, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom; and Engr Mike Orugbo.

The event was a vibrant blend of tradition, academia, and celebration, firmly etching the polytechnic’s name in the annals of Nigerian higher education.

