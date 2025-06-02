Reps member pays WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees for 2,500 Ebonyi students

The Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Ogah, has covered the payment of WAEC, NECO, and JAMB fees for 2,500 candidates from his constituency.

Ogah disclosed this at the weekend during the official flag-off ceremony for the distribution of farming inputs, scholarship awards, ceremonial payment of WAEC, NECO, and JAMB fees, and financial support for law school students at Blessed Martins College of Nursing Science, Ohatekwe Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Ogah, who is the House Chairman on Custodian Centres, also awarded scholarships to 300 vulnerable orphans, covered the WAEC fees for all inmates sitting the examination, and distributed 5,000 bags of fertiliser and over 1,000 bags of rice seedlings to farmers in the constituency.

According to him, the provision of farm inputs is part of his commitment to promoting quality education and food security for his constituents and the state.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, stating that last year’s fertiliser distribution led to significant food production in the constituency, motivating him to increase his efforts this year.

“We are distributing these inputs to the farmers in the constituency early this year so that they will have a bumper harvest,” he said.

He noted that the education-related intervention would cost over ₦200 million, breaking it down as follows: ₦91 million for scholarships, ₦76 million for WAEC, ₦41 million for NECO, ₦5.6 million for JAMB, and ₦3.9 million for inmates sitting the WAEC examination.

Reflecting on the two years of President Tinubu’s administration, Ogah praised the federal government’s strides in improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, stating that his efforts are aimed at mirroring that progress at the constituency level.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the state governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, lauded the lawmaker for his impact, describing him as a great philanthropist and a true servant of the people.

She said his gesture aligns with the People’s Charter of Needs under the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru, adding that Ogah has been transforming lives and strengthening the constituency.

Mrs Nwifuru described farmers as the backbone of the state’s local economy, urging them to make good use of the improved farming inputs provided by Ogah to sustain their families, the state, and the nation.

“As the First Lady of the state and the founder of the Better Life for Rural Women and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO), and more importantly as a mother, I am proud to see such a comprehensive empowerment initiative that touches the heart of development, such as food security, education, and youth advancement,” she said.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Emegha, described Ogah as a worthy ambassador of the people.

“We are here today to empower our farmers and students. You are representing us well. Thank you for making APC proud,” Emegha stated.

Other goodwill messages came from the former Senator representing Ebonyi Central, Dr Emmanuel Onwe; Chairman of Ikwo LGA, Mr Sunday Nwankwo; and a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Okeagu Ogada, among others.

The event was attended by members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, community leaders, and APC party stakeholders.

