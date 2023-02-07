Alphonsus Agborh

Arising from a meeting with top government functionaries in Asaba on Monday, the Delta state chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said it has decided to throw its weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate and Governor of Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chairman of the chapter, Comrade Kenneth Okorie who made the endorsement said the choice of the Atiku-Okowa ticket would help to rescue and rebuild the country from the challenges being faced by the citizens.

Okorie who is also the South-South Chairman of the NYCN also pledged the support of the youths to the Governorship ambition of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate Monday Onyeme and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said a vote for Oborevwori would help consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Okowa administration in all sectors of the state’s economy.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Youths Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga for the great achievement thus far on youth development in the State.

He said the Council had played significant roles in youth mobilization for youth engagements, sensitization and political participation in the State.

“It is gratifying to note that Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa right from the beginning of his administration, focused on Human Capital and Infrastructural Development.

“The State Government under his watch has given great attention to youth’s development by deploying huge resources to address their challenges through various MDAs such as the Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Technical Education, Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, Delta State Vocational Education Board and Ministry of Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Development.

“These MDAs for the past seven (7) years of this administration had achieved tremendous success and the testimonies are there especially at the grassroots for us all to see.

“Let me on behalf of the National Youth Council of Nigeria Delta State Chapter, congratulate Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and members of the Delta State Executive Council for this pace-setting developmental stride in Youth Development.

“Without mincing words, the developmental policies of the Okowa-led administration had touched the lives of Deltans, particularly the youths who have benefited from the various skill training and empowerment programmes organized by those MDAs mentioned above.

“It is our sincere hope that the next government will continue with the present administration policies on youth development in the State.

“As part of the Delta State Youth Council campaign strategy, it has scheduled various meetings with youth groups and “Road walk for Atiku/Okowa 2023” in 25 Local Governments in the State between February 8th to 18th 2023. During this programme, the Council intends to hold the youths together and ensure that they remain and vote for the PDP.

“My Comrades and Youth leaders across the State, the time to demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding the future of the youths in our State is now.

“Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has done tremendously well for the youths and we as youth leaders must not fail in assisting him to actualise his future dreams for the State and the nation at large.

“If all of us should work together as a team and be committed to this course, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa will emerge as the next Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You will agree with me that the youths of Delta will have a lot to benefit from the office of the Vice President. Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has a person who has a great passion for the well-being of young people.

“As Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all these youth training and empowerment programmes will be sustained and financed adequately.”

He reminded the youths that the election would be decided by votes from the youth population and urged them to make good use of the opportunity to support all candidates of the PDP during the general elections to secure the future of the youths.

Responding, Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Monday Oyeme who represented Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the Youths of Delta for the solidarity and cordial relationship between the government and the youths of the state.

On his part, Commissioner for Youths Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga thanked the NYCN leadership for their consistent support and collaboration, assuring that the state government would continue to partner with them and other relevant youth bodies to better the lots of the society.

He said that a vote for Atiku-Okowa would ensure that Nigeria returned to winning ways and urged the youths to come out en masse and cast their votes for the party candidates in the general elections.

In attendance at the endorsement were the Director-General of, the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon; Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Darlington Ijeh; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt Hon Festus Agas and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dr Kingsley Emu.

Others include the State Director of Protocol, Hon. Ifeanyi Eboigbe, Voluntary Youth Organisations officers, elders of the Youth Council, Chapter Chairmen and members of the State Executive Council.