Lawrence Bajah

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), have set up a technical team to look into the report prepared by the FHA on the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a 3-story building at 6th Avenue Gwarimpa, on Thursday, 3rd February 2023, which led to 3 fatalities.

This was one of the decisions reached at a meeting between top officials of the FCTA and the FHA where the report was presented to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello by the Chairman of the FHA, Senator Lawal Shuaibu on Monday, 6th February 2023.

The FCT Minister and the FHA Chairman both regretted the loss of lives and commiserated with the families of the deceased while directing that a compensation plan be prepared for them.

The meeting resolved that the investigation by the technical team is also aimed at strengthening the internal working mechanism of both agencies and that all those found culpable in the building collapse will face appropriate punishment commiserated with the crime committed.

The FCT Minister announced that in line with FCTA policy, the allocation of the collapsed building is revoked.

The meeting also commended the various agencies involved in the rescue efforts that saved 21 lives and stressed the need for cases of contraventions to go beyond mere issuance of “stop work” notices.

Both organisations resolved to work very closely together to prevent any future occurrence.

Also present at the meeting were the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Managing Director, FHA Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Executive Secretary FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, and other top officials of the FCTA and FHA.