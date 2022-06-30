Delta inaugurates Human Capital Development Council for data collection

Delta State deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee of the Delta State Human Capital Development Council, asserting that every nation that wants to progress must develop its human capital.

The Delta State Human Capital Development Council’s Technical Working Committee was officially inaugurated by Otuaro on behalf of Governor Okowa on Tuesday, at the Government House, Asaba,

The establishment of the Human Capital Development Council is in accordance with a decision made by the National Economic Council (NEC), which is chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

This was necessitated by observations made during the Economic Council Meeting regarding the shockingly low human capital development index in various important sectors throughout the 36 states that make up the federation.

While inaugurating the committee, Otuaro, underlined the need for sufficient data collection in important sectors to boost the state’s development index in accordance with NEC’s agenda.





“The National Economic Council decided that each state should establish a technical working group to oversee a few crucial areas of its human capital development, and as such, this committee would be in charge of compiling fundamental data in vital fields including education, health, labour, and employment for use by the government as a yardstick to guide progress,” he disclosed.

Otuaro charged the committee to live up to expectations as the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is committed to finishing strongly and, as such, 100 per cent is desired of the body.

He affirmed that the state government through the committee would collaborate closely with the Federal Government in order to have access to accurate statistical data in important industries.