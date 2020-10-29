A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Delta State government and a private indigenous investor, Akewa Colmar Terminal Ltd for the development of the Burutu Ports in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

The state government is taking advantage of the uniqueness and strategic location of the port for the MoU, haven been recommended as the most suitable for dry-docking in Nigeria by a Holland Consulting firm (Imeco Naval Consultants).

The signing ceremony which took place in Asaba had the Chairman, Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Hon. Paul Nmah and the Director-General of the agency, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, signing on behalf of the state government while the Chairman, Akewa Colmar Ltd, Dr Kenneth Donye signed for the company to officially commence the first step of actualizing the Burutu Ports Project.

The Chairman, DIDA Hon. Paul Nmah, at the ceremony, restated government support for the project, which he noted, was geared towards the development of the state.

According to him, the magnitude of the project would ensure revenue and employment generations, acknowledging that they were key concerns of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and that the project would equally help to decongest the Lagos ports.

“If you look at what is happening in Lagos State, the congestion of Ports, you can see that having this project will take away much burden from Lagos State and also enhance the development of exports and import activities in Delta State with its attendant multiplier effects,”Nmah said, promising government support towards the success of the project.

On his part, the Director-General of the Agency, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, said that the agreement signified the importance of the project and its impact on the economy of Delta State and Nigeria in general.

He stated further that the state government had 5% equity in the project which according to him, underscored government support for the project to give the company the mileage in negotiation with the federal government and foreign partners.

Oghene-Omoru enjoined the Management of the company to take advantage of the various windows opened regarding off-shore funding of the project which DIDA is putting together in concert with its foreign funding partners.

Speaking earlier the Chairman Akewa Colmar Terminal Ltd, Dr Keneth Donye said that the partnership with the Delta State Government will bring about a development that will engulf the whole of West Africa and beyond.

The Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Mr. Godknows Angele, HRM Bosu Dio, Ebenanakowei of Iduwini Kingdom, Burutu, HRH Pere Ekpama Smart, the Pere of Okun-Aghoro Ekeremor in Bayelsa State and HRH I.B. Ojukonsin, the Amananawei of Aghoro II Ekeremor LGA in Bayelsa all expressed enthusiasm about the success of the project and promised their full support to ensure its fruition.